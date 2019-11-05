Sindh wants ban on student unions lifted

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution calling upon the provincial government to lift the ban on the student unions in the educational institutions of the province in accordance with the constitution.

A lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Nida Khuhro, tabled the resolution with the legislators on the opposition benches also supporting it.

The resolution passed by the provincial assembly was against a decades-old decision taken during a past dictatorial regime to ban the student unions in the public sector universities and colleges.

The resolution read: “This House resolves and recommends the Government of Sindh to lift the ban on the students unions in the educational institutions of Sindh in the light of the Article 16 “Freedom of Assembly” and Article 17 “Freedom of Association” of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973. The student unions are a major forum for organizing social activities and for addressing a range of academic and welfare issues through collective representation of students. It will also allow students to practice upon their skills of diplomacy, debate, politics, and leadership.

“The House further recommends the government of Sindh instead of imposing ban on the students unions, they should strictly be regulated through the code of conduct in order to avoid any conflict amongst the different student organizations. Hence, this important step will help in reviving the student unions as well as maintain healthy environment within the educational institutions of Sindh.”

Speaking on her resolution, Khuhro said student organisations had played an important role in the national politics. She added that all the big names of the national politics had remained associated with some of the student organisations in their past.

MPA of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khurrum Sher Zaman said the provincial governments were empowered in accordance with the 18th constitutional amendment to take a decision to restore the student unions.