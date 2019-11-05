close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
November 5, 2019

NA to meet on 7th

National

A
APP
November 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The president has summoned the National Assembly session on November 7 at 4 pm in Parliament House. According to National Assembly Secretariat, the president has summoned the session, in exercise of powers, conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

More From Pakistan