NA to meet on 7th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The president has summoned the National Assembly session on November 7 at 4 pm in Parliament House. According to National Assembly Secretariat, the president has summoned the session, in exercise of powers, conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD: The president has summoned the National Assembly session on November 7 at 4 pm in Parliament House. According to National Assembly Secretariat, the president has summoned the session, in exercise of powers, conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.