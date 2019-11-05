Pakistan Navy commissions survey vessel

ISLAMABAD: An impressive commissioning ceremony of state of the art Survey Vessel BEHR MASAH, built for Pakistan Navy at China, was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi, on Monday, the spokesman of Pakistan Navy said. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as chief guest.

During his address on the occasion, the chief guest while highlighting the role of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country and ensuring safety of sea trade routes, expressed his confidence that commissioning of BEHR MASAH is a leap forward in the field of modern hydrography and marine sciences. The admiral said that this fully equipped modern vessel will fulfill Pakistan Navy’s operational requirements, support development of national maritime sector. In addition, modern hydrographic services will also be offered to the friendly countries. While speaking about the Sino-Pak partnership, the Naval chief said that deep rooted and ever growing Pak-China friendship is unparalleled and has always lived up to the expectations and this induction is yet another manifestation of it. He further said that both the countries enjoy a unique, all weather friendship which is based on mutual trust & respect and that the strength of our brotherly relations is depicted through joint ventures and collaborations in civil as well as military fields. Citing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as an example, he said that this Flagship project of Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) shall benefit both the countries immensely.