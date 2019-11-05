Killer of lawyer arrested

OKARA: Police have arrested the killer of Mian Amjad Wattoo advocate. The alleged killer had murdered a young man by hitting his head with bricks. He was sent to the jail from where he was later released on bail. The alleged killer also killed taxi driver Shabbir and buried him near a cold storage. Saadi, the alleged murderer of Mian Amjad, was arrested by Inspector Tariq and his staff. During investigation, Saadi disclosed the whereabouts of his accomplices who were also arrested by the police.

2 DIE: Two people did in separate incidents here on Monday. A mentally retarded old man Ishaq fell in a pit filled with water and drowned at Chorasta Mian Khan. In another incident, 10-year-old Riaz Ahmad was on his way to bring fodder on his donkey-cart when suddenly he fell and crushed under its wheels at Bonga Sahba.