close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

Killer of lawyer arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

OKARA: Police have arrested the killer of Mian Amjad Wattoo advocate. The alleged killer had murdered a young man by hitting his head with bricks. He was sent to the jail from where he was later released on bail. The alleged killer also killed taxi driver Shabbir and buried him near a cold storage. Saadi, the alleged murderer of Mian Amjad, was arrested by Inspector Tariq and his staff. During investigation, Saadi disclosed the whereabouts of his accomplices who were also arrested by the police.

2 DIE: Two people did in separate incidents here on Monday. A mentally retarded old man Ishaq fell in a pit filled with water and drowned at Chorasta Mian Khan. In another incident, 10-year-old Riaz Ahmad was on his way to bring fodder on his donkey-cart when suddenly he fell and crushed under its wheels at Bonga Sahba.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan