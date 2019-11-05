Doctors continue strike on 26th day

LAHORE: The young doctors and medical staff’s strike at public sector hospitals entered the 26th day on Monday against, what they called, privatisation of government hospitals under the Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Act 2019.

On the call of Grand Health Alliance, young consultants, young doctors, nurses, paramedics and allied health professionals stayed away from duties in indoor wards, Out-Patients Department (OPDs), operation theatres and central laboratories. They also protested against alleged victimisation of doctors, nurses and paramedics for fighting for rights of poor patients.

Ailing humanity was the ultimate sufferer of the indifferent attitude of the health managers towards the prolonged strike of medics. Thousands of patients are being deprived of treatment of minor operations, consultation, diagnosis and treatment of their ailments and injuries on a daily basis, while the worst hit were those who have been traveling from far-off districts to reach the mega teaching institutions only to be disappointed due to lack of healthcare services.

However, an extraordinary rush of patients has been witnessed in emergency wards of all hospitals, where consultation services are also being offered to OPD patients. Several patients have to go to the private hospitals for elective procedures, which puts extra financial burden on their pockets.

With the government giving a cold shoulder to protesters, the GHA has announced continuing strike till withdrawal of the MTI Act. The GHA demanded reversing all orders or else they will be forced to close down emergency wards in public sector hospitals across the province.