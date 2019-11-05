Karkey dispute: Erdogan helped Pakistan save $1.2b, says PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the PTI government, with the help of Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has amicably resolved the Karkey dispute, saving dollars 1.2 billion penalty. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Pakistan saved dollars 1.2 billion penalty imposed by International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes”. The Prime Minister congratulated the government team for doing an excellent job in achieving this goal.
