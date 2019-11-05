close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

Karkey dispute: Erdogan helped Pakistan save $1.2b, says PM

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the PTI government, with the help of Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has amicably resolved the Karkey dispute, saving dollars 1.2 billion penalty. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Pakistan saved dollars 1.2 billion penalty imposed by International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes”. The Prime Minister congratulated the government team for doing an excellent job in achieving this goal.

