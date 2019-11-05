Shahbaz chairs meeting

PML-N will force PM to resign, hold fresh polls

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the party’s consultative meeting expressed resolve to play its due role along with other Opposition parties through Rehbar Committee’s strategy and in the light of APC decisions for forcing Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign and hold fresh elections.

He warned that it would not support any violent and undemocratic protest. Talking to media after party’s consultative meeting at Model Town Secretariat Monday chaired by party president Shahbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal said the meeting expressed consensus on playing political role along with the Opposition parties in accordance with the guidelines and principles set by party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif. He said the PML-N held Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible for Azadi March since he had created a situation due to his immature political approach and non-serious polices that led to such public outbursts.

He said Pakistan was at a crucial juncture since the economic and political crises had become serious threats for national security. He said the party believed that the incompetent and carefree prime minister and his team had ruined country’s economic structure during the last 14 months, and decreased the growth rate by three percent in one year which was unprecedented in world history. He said the economy had come to a halt and parliament was literally suspended, while the Aiwan-e-Sadr had become a factory for issuing ordinances.

He said the party leadership expressed serious concerns that after locking the parliament, the PTI government was making legislations through presidential ordinances of its own interests and liking. To a question, he said Shahbaz was scheduled to attend the APC but he chaired the consultative meeting since it was convened earlier than the APC.