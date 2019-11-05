APC decides to continue protest

PPP, PML-N to stay away from sit-in

By Asim Yasin *** Muhammad Anis

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition parties Monday decided to continue the sit-in till the outcome of negotiations with the government.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman chaired the APC at his residence attended by Aftab Sherpao of QWP, Mehmood Khan Achakzai of PKMAP, PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf, Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Farhatullah Babar and Syed Naveed Qamar and PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and ANP Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain.

However, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not attend the meeting.

Though the PPP and PML-N opposed the sit-in politics, they told the APC that they would take up this issue in their respective Central Executive Committees.

According to sources, prior to the APC, Fazlur Rehman sought resignations from his party legislators, which were submitted to him. Fazl told the leaders PPP and PML-N leaders that insignificant gains should not be preferred over the challenges being faced by the people.

Sources said Fazl asked the PPP and PML-N leaders whether it was the sole decision of JUI-F to stage the sit-in against the rulers.

Sources said the meeting decided to continue the sit-in for a few days more but did not agree to move to D-Chowk and lock down Islamabad. However, there was consensus on a joint protest of the opposition and seeking resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, there was no consensus on en masses resignations from Parliament.

The PPP and PML-N were of view that they would continue to support the peaceful march and rallies but would not support any protest that endangered the democratic system.

Talking to newsmen after the APC, JUI-F Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri termed the meeting “positive” and said all the parties were on the same page to continue the protest.

“The roles of all the parties were positive in the APC,” he said.

He said it was decided that the Rahber Committee will hold dialogue with the government negotiating team and Fazlur Rehman will announce the decision of the APC in his address at the Azadi March.

To a question about the continuation of sit-in, Haideri said the protest and sit-in would continue adding that the sit-in venue would not be shifted to any other site including the D-Chowk.

He said all out efforts were being made to resolve the issue through dialogue and reconciliation.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples’ party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the APC conveyed a clear message that they will not become part of any undemocratic move and politics of sit-in and instead of it will support the use of Parliament for political wrangling with the government through different parliamentary tools.

According to sources, the PPP and PML-N were of opinion that they will support strike calls, countrywide joint rallies of the opposition and tabling a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PPP and PML-N were of view that democratic and parliamentary options should be explored for removal of the government but not through sit-ins.

Sources said the PPP also opposed the proposal of tendering resignations from Parliament saying Parliament should not be left at this moment and this forum should be used to expose the government.

Another reason for the PPP’s opposition to the proposal of resigning from Parliament was that it had high stakes in the current system, as it was the only opposition party which had its government in Sindh.