New Ittefaq enter Yasin Cricket quarters

LAHORE: New Ittefaq Club has marched into the quarterfinals of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing last year’s Champions Apollo Club by 1 wicket at Race Course Ground on Wednesday.

Scores: Apollo Club 108 all out in 18.4 overs (Ahsan Bhatti 25, Reyan Nadeem 18, Ayaz Tasawar 11, Asad Rafiq 13, M Irfan 3/20, M Hashim 3/12, Ameer Hamza 2/16). New Ittefaq Club 109/9 in 19.4 Overs (Shehzad Akhtar 17, M Arif 32, M Hashim 27, Mubashar Aslam 3/14, Asad Rafiq 2/20, Afaq Khan 1/10, M Rameez 1/38, Usaid Amin 1/16).