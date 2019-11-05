New Ittefaq enter Yasin Cricket quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: New Ittefaq Club has marched into the quarterfinals of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing last year’s Champions Apollo Club by 1 wicket at Race Course Ground on Wednesday.
Scores: Apollo Club 108 all out in 18.4 overs (Ahsan Bhatti 25, Reyan Nadeem 18, Ayaz Tasawar 11, Asad Rafiq 13, M Irfan 3/20, M Hashim 3/12, Ameer Hamza 2/16). New Ittefaq Club 109/9 in 19.4 Overs (Shehzad Akhtar 17, M Arif 32, M Hashim 27, Mubashar Aslam 3/14, Asad Rafiq 2/20, Afaq Khan 1/10, M Rameez 1/38, Usaid Amin 1/16).
LAHORE: New Ittefaq Club has marched into the quarterfinals of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing last year’s Champions Apollo Club by 1 wicket at Race Course Ground on Wednesday.
Scores: Apollo Club 108 all out in 18.4 overs (Ahsan Bhatti 25, Reyan Nadeem 18, Ayaz Tasawar 11, Asad Rafiq 13, M Irfan 3/20, M Hashim 3/12, Ameer Hamza 2/16). New Ittefaq Club 109/9 in 19.4 Overs (Shehzad Akhtar 17, M Arif 32, M Hashim 27, Mubashar Aslam 3/14, Asad Rafiq 2/20, Afaq Khan 1/10, M Rameez 1/38, Usaid Amin 1/16).