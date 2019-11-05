close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

Punjab athletes to give tough time to top- notchers: Adnan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh believes that upcoming 33rd edition of National Games is of utmost importance for Punjab athletes, who he said, would give a tough time to the top-notchers. The Director General said: “Punjab athletes are quite talented and we are pretty confident that they will demonstrate their potential appropriately in the National Games”. The camps of Punjab’s several teams remained continue on Monday for the preparation of 33rd edition of National Games. The camps of basketball, table tennis, badminton, karate, taekwondo and volleyball teams are under way at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall, athletics, boxing and rugby camps at Punjab Stadium while the hockey camp is in progress at National Hockey Stadium.

