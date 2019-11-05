Northern spinner Nauman restricts Central Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Northern left arm spinner Nauman Ali (8-71) spun out table-toppers Central Punjab to give his side early edge in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy first class match at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad Stadium Monday.

Leading from the front Nauman’s exceptional figures took him to the top of the bowling chart (this season) with 24 wickets. He turned the ball sharply on a pitch that offered some assistance to spinners even on the opening day. The star-studded Central Punjab were restricted to 226 with Northern reaching 47 for the loss of Haider Ali (12) wicket when stumps were drawn for the day. At the crease were Umar Amin (19 not out) and Zeeshan Malik (13 not out).

Earlier, Nauman who single handedly put Central’s batsmen under pressure dislodged Salman Butt (41), Ahmad Shehzad (55), Umar Akmal (52), Kamran Akmal (5), Mohammad Saad (6) and Zafar Gohar (26). Such was his grip and line and length that even the experience of batsmen found it difficult to handle Nauman’s sharp turning deliveries.

Ahmad and Umar put on 94 runs for the third wicket that took the Central score from 61 for to 155 before wickets started tumbling one after another. Ahmad struck nine fours in his 112-ball knock while Umar smashed three fours and three sixes in his 66-ball innings. Central Punjab won the toss and opted to bat first; the first session was evenly shared between the two sides as Central Punjab reached 105 for two at lunch. In the post-lunch session Northern bowlers held the upper hand, Central Punjab lost four additional wickets to finish the session at 198 for six.

Northern’s captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir was ruled out of the match due to a hand injury, Nauman replaced him as captain with Jamal Anwar donning the gloves.

Scores: Central Punjab 226 all out in 69.1 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 55, Umar Akmal 52, Salman Butt 41; Nauman Ali 8-71)

Northern 47 for 1 in 10 overs (Umer Amin 19*,; Aizaz Cheema 1-23).