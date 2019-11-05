Barty tops end-of-season women’s rankings

PARIS: Ashleigh Barty of Australia tops the end of season women’s tennis rankings released Monday, a day after her triumph in the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China. With 7,851 points, Barty, who has topped the rankings since early September, eclipsed second-placed KarolÃ­na PlÃ­skovÃ¡ (5,940 points) by almost 2,000 points. Naomi Osaka (5,497) held on to third place from Simona Halep, who moved up one spot to fourth on 5.462 points.

Barty dominated Elina Svitolina in Sunday’s final in Shenzhen, winning 6-4, 6-3 to collect the richest prize in women’s tennis of $4.4 million (4m euros).

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7,851 pts

2. KarolÃ­na Pliskova (CZE) 5,940

3. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,496

4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,462 (+1)

5. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5,192 (-1)

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,075 (+2)

7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,776 (-1)

8. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,745 (-1)

9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,245 (+1)

10. Serena Williams (USA) 3,935 (-1)

11. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,120 (+3)

12. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,879 (-1)

13. Madison Keys (USA) 2,767

14. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2,740 (-2)

15. Petra Martic (CRO) 2,617

16. Marketa VondrousovÃ¡ (CZE) 2,390

17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,290 (+1)

18. Alison Riske (USA) 2,210 (+1)

19. Donna Vekic (CRO) 2,205 (+1)

20. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,175 (-3).