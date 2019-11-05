close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
Advertisement
November 5, 2019

Pak Greens victorious in women’s baseball

Sports

November 5, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Greens defeated Pakistan Blues 10-7 in Pakistan Federation Baseball-organised women’s exhibition baseball match at Governor’s House here. Mrs Parveen Sarwar, who is also the Vice Chair of the Sarwar Foundation, was the chief guest. She assured her full support for women baseball in Pakistan.

Syed Fakhr Ali Shah, President PFB, was also present on the occasion along with executive members of the federation Shah Manzar Farid, Executive Director Haseeb Muhammed, Chairperson Women Wing Sadia Alvi, Coach Pakistan Women Baseball Team Tariq Nadeem, Director Youth Baseball Development Dr. Shaheen Gulraiz and Legal Advisor Fakhar Amir Kazmi. After the national anthem, both teams were introduced to the chief guest.

Pakistan Greens beat Pakistan Blues by 10 runs to 7 in a thriller. For Pakistan Greens Najma Bibi, Anila, Aqsa and Manahal scored 2 runs each while Maham and Ghazala scored one run each. For Pakistan Blues Raheela and Bakhtawar scored two runs each while Rabia, Tuba and Waheeda scored one run each. Speaking at the end of the match, chief guest Mrs Perveen Sarwar praised the performance of both teams. She said that it is hoped that the Pakistani women players will showcase their successes in their international competitions in baseball as well as achievements for their homeland. She also praised the President of the Federation Syed Fakhar Ali Shah for his efforts towards promotion of women’s baseball.

Speaking on the occasion, President PFB Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said that the Pakistan women’s baseball team is going to China to feature in second Asian Women’s Baseball Championship starting in China from November 9.

Teams from Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Philippines, India and Pakistan are participating in the tournament. At the end of the match Syed Fakhr Ali Shah presented the souvenir on chief guest.

