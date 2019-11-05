close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
our correspodent
November 5, 2019

PCB to hold trials to pick team for U-19 Women WC

Sports

OC
our correspodent
November 5, 2019

LAHORE: With the aim of fielding a competitive and quality side in the 2021 ICC Women’s U19 Cricket World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is organising trials for U18 women through its Skills2Shine programme.

The trials, which begin from Tuesday, 5 November, will be held in eight cities namely Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

Following the trials, the selected players will feature in a four-team T20 tournament, after which a final batch of the players, comprising best performers of the tournament, will go through a 16-day specialised academy programme, which will focus on skills, fitness and athlete development training.

Skills2Shine is a grassroots skill development and enhancement programme which has been initiated to provide a platform for the identification of new talent, while fostering them to learning cricketing skills.

Schedule: Lahore: 5– 6 November, National Cricket Academy, Lahore, Time: 9:00am till

3:00pm Bahawalpur: 6 November, Bahawalpur Stadium, Bahawalpur Time: 9:00am till

3:00pm Multan: 7 November, Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Academy, Multan, Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm

Abbottabad: 8 November, Abbottabad Stadium, Abbottabad: Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm

Faisalabad: 9 November, Saeed Ajmal Academy, Faisalabad, Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm

Peshawar: 9 November, Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar, Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm

The dates and venues for Karachi and Rawalpindi trials will be announced in due course.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports