PCB to hold trials to pick team for U-19 Women WC

LAHORE: With the aim of fielding a competitive and quality side in the 2021 ICC Women’s U19 Cricket World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is organising trials for U18 women through its Skills2Shine programme.



The trials, which begin from Tuesday, 5 November, will be held in eight cities namely Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

Following the trials, the selected players will feature in a four-team T20 tournament, after which a final batch of the players, comprising best performers of the tournament, will go through a 16-day specialised academy programme, which will focus on skills, fitness and athlete development training.

Skills2Shine is a grassroots skill development and enhancement programme which has been initiated to provide a platform for the identification of new talent, while fostering them to learning cricketing skills.

Schedule: Lahore: 5– 6 November, National Cricket Academy, Lahore, Time: 9:00am till

3:00pm Bahawalpur: 6 November, Bahawalpur Stadium, Bahawalpur Time: 9:00am till

3:00pm Multan: 7 November, Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Academy, Multan, Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm

Abbottabad: 8 November, Abbottabad Stadium, Abbottabad: Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm

Faisalabad: 9 November, Saeed Ajmal Academy, Faisalabad, Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm

Peshawar: 9 November, Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar, Time: 9:00am till 3:00pm

The dates and venues for Karachi and Rawalpindi trials will be announced in due course.