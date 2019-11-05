Australia eye series lead after Sydney abandonment

CANBERRA: A 20-minute innings break in a T20 game-one that has lost precious overs as a result of a prolonged rain break - isn’t very wise.

Those extra unwarranted minutes have ensured that Pakistan go into the second game of the three-match series with the scoreline still reading 0-0. No wonder Aaron Finch expressed his frustration after his little cameo almost gave his side a series lead.

Thankfully, the weather forecast looks much better in Canberra.The hosts had a near perfect game following their 3-0 drubbing of Sri Lanka and they don’t really need to focus on any particular aspect. Perhaps, a rotation in the fast bowling department might be on the cards with the team playing a game every alternate day. Batting-wise, Finch’s blitz against Mohammad Irfan coupled with David Warner’s superb form gives them comfort at the top. But a rare failure for the opening duo could test the middle order that bears an inexperienced look in the form of Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner and Ashton Agar at number 7.

For Pakistan, it’s about putting up a much-improved batting performance. Their over-reliance on Babar Azam is a cause for concern as the new skipper had to once again bail them out of trouble after a top-order collapse.

Fakhar Zaman is badly in need of a big score and that golden duck in the first game would have only added to his woes. Mohammad Rizwan showed promise after replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed in the lineup and he could prove to be the key in the middle order against Australia’s spinners. No changes are expected in the Australia batting order, especially with the middle order largely untested. But Australia might contemplate resting Pat Cummins who has now played four games in eight days. In that case, Billy Stanlake or Sean Abbott might get a look in.

Squads: Australia(Probable XI): Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins/Billy Stanlake/Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Pakistan (Probable XI): Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan.

Pacer Muneeb steers Pak U-16s to victory over BD

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pacer Muneeb Wasif (4-44) and slow left arm Ali Asfand (3-15) ran through Bangladesh innings to give Pakistan under-16s a thumping 99-run win in the first one-dayer at the KRL Ground Monday.

After putting up a decent 231 on the board, hosts bowled out tourists for 132 in 41st over with Muneeb and Asfand bowling extremely well. For Bangladesh Tawhidur Islam (43) was the only notable run getter. He smashed five fours and one six in his 79-ball knock to help his side cross three figure mark. Amir Hosssain (19) had to leave the field after suffering from cramps. Though he tried couple of times to stay on, but could not stand when he fell straight on the ground on third occasion.

Earlier, Ibrar Afzaal (53) and Mohammad Shahzad (40) was seen scoring freely for Pakistan under-16. Ibrar’s 70-ball knock was helped by five fours and one six while Shahzad had also crossed the boundary on six occasions including one over the fence. Ali Hasan (30) stayed at the wicket for a brief period. For Bangladesh, Ahsan Habib (3-40) and Shamsul Islam (3-45) bowled within the limits to return with three wickets each. The second on-dayer between the two teams will be played Wednesday on the same venue.

Scores: 231 all out in 49.2 overs (Ibrar Afzaal 53, Mohammaad Shahzad 40, Ali Hasan 30, Ahsan Habib 3-40, Shamsul Islam 3-45) Bangladesh 131 all out in 40.5 overs (Tawhidur Islam 43, Amir Hosssain 19 (rtd), Muneeb Wasif 4-44, Ali Asfand (3-15).