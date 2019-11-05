BD women level ODI series against Pakistan

LAHORE: Bangladesh women floated on the batting guiles of Farghana Haque, Mushaida Kahtun, Rumna Ahmed, Sharmin Sultana and Sanjida Islam to square the two-match one day international series one-all by reversing the tide on fighting Pakistan women in the second match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Batting first Pakistan managed to reach 210 for in in 48.4 overs and Bangladesh took 49.5 overs to overhaul the target with one wicket and one ball in to spare. Pakistan once pushed at the back foot came back in the game in the 37th over when they had two wickets in the first and fourth ball. But Bangladesh tail-end not out batters Jahanara Alam and Nahida Akter made sure their team’s struggle for win bear fruit. Bangladesh 29 for two in the eighth over, had a savior in Mushaida and Farghana when the two together took the score to 111 before the former was caught and bowled by Bisma Maroof at 44 off 67 balls. Farghana got a valuable partner in her captain Rumana and the two were separated at 166, once Farghana was forced run out by Pakistan’s Nahida Khan, developing hopes of ODI clean sweep too.

She top scored from the visiting side with 97-ball 67 runs came with the help of six fours. Farghana in her half century saw Sharmin get 27 and Rumana 31 in 43 balls, Pakistan’s hope of win took a nose dive when Sanjida (20) and the following players of the visiting team together scored 24 runs for win in seven overs required after Farghana’s departure. Syeda Aroob Shah and Bisma snared two wickets each while Diana Baig, Sana Mir and Nashra Sandhu shared one apiece.

Earlier, Pakistan had a flying start provided by Nahida and Javeria Khan (24) with the latter playing her 100th one-day match. They shared 58 runs for the opening wicket. For the second wicket, Nahida and Bisma knitted the score to 105. Nahida took 79 balls for her 63 while Bisma faced 53 balls.

Later in the batting order, Aliya Riaz came with a valuable 36 runs innings in 68 balls. Sana Mir 13 and Sidra Nawaz 19 were the other batters who reached double figures and then there was a collapse with Pakistan losing three wickets within 18 runs. The visiting team captain made three Pakistan ladies marching back to the pavilion while Salma Kahtun two and Panna Ghosh one.

Earlier, Pakistan had a 3-0 clean sweep of the T20 series the teams got involved in before entering into the ODI series, first of which was won by home team by 29 runs.

Scores in brief: Pakistan women 210 all out in 48.4 overs (Nahida Khan 63, Aliya Riaz 36, Bismah Maroof 34, Javeria Khan 24; Rumana Ahmed 3-35, Salma Khatun 2-36) Bangladesh women 211-9 in 49.5 overs (Fargana Hoque 67, Murshida Khatun 44, Rumana Ahmed 31, Sharmin Sultana 27; Bismah Maroof 2-24, Syeda Aroob Shah 2-37).