UK lowers terror threat level

LONDON: Britain on Monday downgraded the country´s terrorism threat level from “severe” to “substantial”, its lowest rating in more than five years, the interior ministry said. British officials consider a terrorist attack “likely” when the threat level is substantial, and “highly likely” when it is severe. The decision was made by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), which conducts a formal review of the threat level every six months, and taken independently of government ministers. The level was raised from substantial to severe in August 2014 in response to conflicts in Syria and Iraq.