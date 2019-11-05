E-scooter riders caught on Singapore footpaths may be jailed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SINGAPORE: Electric scooter riders in Singapore were banned from footpaths Monday and could face jail if they break the rule, after a series of accidents linked to the trendy two-wheelers sparked anger. The city-state is the latest country to introduce new regulations to cope with a surge in the popularity of the contraptions, which many pedestrians view as silent menaces. Tech-savvy Singapore has embraced the e-scooter craze but accidents — including fires blamed on charging devices and the death of an elderly cyclist in a September collision — triggered calls for a ban.
