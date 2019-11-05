British MPs vote on new speaker after Bercow’s departure

LONDON: British MPs began the selection of their new speaker on Monday to replace John Bercow, who enraged the government but won a global following with his parliamentary rulings on Brexit. Seven MPs have put themselves forward to replace Bercow, whose shouts of “Order! Order!” have rung out across the House of Commons since June 2009.

Lindsay Hoyle, Bercow´s deputy since 2010, is the odds-on favourite to fill his shoes but other political heavyweights are also vying for the job. After Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the process on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, each candidate gave a short pitch before a series of secret ballots began. The lowest scoring candidate will be eliminated each time before a winner secures more than half of votes, and can take their seat in the speaker´s raised green chair. But he or she will not have too long to get comfortable as parliament will be dissolved late Tuesday for the December 12 election, after which they will return. The winning candidate is expected to give up their party affiliation and is traditionally uncontested in general elections.

Chosing a new speaker has been an unremarkable event in the past, but Bercow became a key player in the tortuous process of Britain´s exit from the European Union. With the Commons divided over how, when and even if Brexit should happen, he oversaw more than three years of crucial debates that defined the course of Brexit.

His supporters say he has empowered ordinary MPs through granting time for emergency debates and amendments, which had the effect of tying ministers´ hands. But critics accused him of subverting centuries of parliamentary tradition with the aim of frustrating Brexit.