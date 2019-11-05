White House witnesses are no-shows in impeachment probe

WASHINGTON: A White House lawyer suspected of involvement in the Ukraine scandal refused to testify Monday in the congressional impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, as three other witnesses were also expected no-shows.

John Eisenberg, Trump´s deputy counsel for National Security Affairs, defied a summons to appear before the three House panels conducting the investigation, a sign of renewed stonewalling by the White House as Democrats press to take the inquiry into a new public phase.

Trump said early Monday he felt there was “no reason” for witnesses to answer questions by investigators, in particular about his call with his Ukrainian counterpart that is at the heart of the probe. “What I said on the phone call with the Ukrainian President is ´perfectly´ stated,” Trump said on Twitter.

“There is no reason to call witnesses to analyze my words and meaning. This is just another Democrat Hoax that I have had to live with from the day I got elected.” Eisenberg, who by mid-morning had yet to appear for a scheduled 9:00 am (1400 GMT) closed-door deposition, is reported to have been on the July 25 call.

At least four national security officials raised concerns with Eisenberg about Trump´s dealing with Ukraine before his call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and immediately after it, the Washington Post reported last month. Investigators are seeking greater access to officials with knowledge of Trump´s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating one of his chief political opponents, Democrat Joe Biden, who is running for president in 2020.

Robert Blair, an assistant to the president and senior advisor to the acting chief of staff, was also due to appear before investigators at 9:00 am but did not arrive. Trump senior associate counsel Michael Ellis and White House budget office associate director for energy Brian McCormack were due for afternoon depositions but gave no indication they would appear.