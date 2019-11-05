Anti-American rallies as Iran marks 1979 US embassy siege

TEHRAN: With anti-American slogans and effigies mocking President Donald Trump, thousands rallied outside the former US embassy in Tehran on Monday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Iran hostage crisis.

Rallies also took place in several other cities four decades to the day after revolutionary students stormed the complex and seized dozens of American diplomats and embassy staff — an event that still strains ties. “They will continue their enmity against us. They are like a lethal scorpion whose nature is to have a poisonous sting,” the head of the army, General Abdolrahim Mousavi, said in a speech in Tehran.

“We are ready to crush this scorpion and will also pay the price. He slammed the idea of interacting with the United States as a ruse, echoing recent remarks by Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Words like negotiation are a “gift wrapping ... hiding the discourse of submission and defeat,” Mousavi said, adding that the only way forward is “to maintain the revolutionary spirit through prudence and obeying the leader”. Replica missiles and the same type of air defence battery used to shoot down a US drone in June were put on display outside the former embassy turned museum in Tehran.

Iranians massed in front of the building carrying placards with slogans such as “Down with USA” and “Death to America”, reported AFP journalists at the scene. “We will sacrifice our lives and existence for the leader and this system, and we will not be intimated by our enemy, which is America,” Sajad Shirazi, a stonecutter, told AFP at the rally. Rallies were also reported in the cities of Mashhad, Shiraz and Esfahan, among others, with the Mehr news agency estimating “millions of people” attended across the country, though this could not be verified.