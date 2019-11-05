Iran announces sharp rise in enriched uranium production

TEHRAN: Iran announced Monday a more than tenfold increase in enriched uranium production following a series of steps back from commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by the United States. Iran has also developed two new advanced centrifuges, one of which is undergoing testing, said Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran.

Enriched uranium production has reached five kilogrammes per day, Salehi told reporters at the Natanz facility in central Iran in remarks broadcast by state TV. That compares with the level of 450 grams two months ago when it abandoned a number of commitments made under a landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Salehi said Iranian engineers “have successfully built a prototype of IR-9, which is our newest machine, and also a model of a new machine called IR-s ... all these in two months”. Iran has removed all of its nuclear deal-approved IR-1 centrifuges and is only using advanced machines, leading to the sharp increase in enriched uranium production, he added. “We must thank the enemy for bringing about this opportunity to show the might of the Islamic republic of Iran, especially in the nuclear industry,” Salehi said. “This is while some say (Iran’s) nuclear industry was destroyed!” he said, laughing. The European Union on Monday warned its support for the Iran nuclear deal depends on Tehran fulfilling its commitments, after Iranian officials announced a major increase in enriched uranium production.

Following a series of steps away from its commitments under the 2015 accord, the head of the Iranian atomic energy agency said Monday that production of enriched uranium had reached five kilos a day and two new advanced centrifuges had been developed. Maja Kocijancic, spokeswoman for EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini, said the bloc “took note” of the announcement but would wait for confirmation by the UN International Atomic Energy Agency before responding.