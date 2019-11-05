close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
AFP
November 5, 2019

40 migrants found alive in refrigerated truck: Greek police

World

AFP
November 5, 2019

THESSALONIKI, Greece: Forty-one migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece on Monday, said police, who arrested the driver. The migrants, of apparent Afghan origin, were mostly in good condition. Seven of them were given first aid in hospital, the police said. “The truck contained men and boys. Identifying their nationality will require a couple of days,” a police source told AFP. The truck was immobilised by police on the Egnatia motorway between the towns of Xanthi and Komotini. The driver, a man from Georgia, was arrested.

