close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 5, 2019

Romania parliament votes backs minority liberal govt

World

AFP
November 5, 2019

BUCHAREST: Romania’s liberals succeeded in getting parliamentary approval to form a new government, ending months of political uncertainty and paving the way for the new prime minister to appoint an EU commissioner.

A total of 240 lawmakers of the 465-member parliament voted in favour of a minority government led by Ludovic Orban, chief of the National Liberal Party. “Our objective is to re-establish the confidence in Romania of our Euro-Atlantic partners,” Orban told lawmakers from his PNL and four small parties whose support he secured before the vote. The previous Social Democrat (PSD)-led government collapsed in an October 10 no-confidence vote.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World