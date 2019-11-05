Romania parliament votes backs minority liberal govt

BUCHAREST: Romania’s liberals succeeded in getting parliamentary approval to form a new government, ending months of political uncertainty and paving the way for the new prime minister to appoint an EU commissioner.

A total of 240 lawmakers of the 465-member parliament voted in favour of a minority government led by Ludovic Orban, chief of the National Liberal Party. “Our objective is to re-establish the confidence in Romania of our Euro-Atlantic partners,” Orban told lawmakers from his PNL and four small parties whose support he secured before the vote. The previous Social Democrat (PSD)-led government collapsed in an October 10 no-confidence vote.