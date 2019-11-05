Robbers steal treasures in ram-raid on French cathedral

OLORON-SAINTE-MARIE, France: Robbers rammed a car into a medieval cathedral in southwest France early Monday, breaking windows and sawing through metal bars to grab silver chalices and other irreplaceable church treasures, local authorities said.

The gang had tied a tree trunk to the front of the car they used to smash through a cathedral door in the town of Oloron-Sainte-Marie, municipal official Laurent Paris told AFP. The Romanesque-Gothic edifice is a historical monument and was registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1998 as part of the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route. Once inside, the thieves helped themselves to some of the cathedral´s many chalices, crosses and other ceremonial objects, much of it gold, as well as a 18th-century nativity scene and a collection of priestly garments, including a rare cape donated by the 16th century King Francis I. The treasures had been kept in a chapel, behind a steel grid whose “bars were sawn through,” Paris said.