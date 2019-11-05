Vardy playing with a smile, says Leicester boss Rodgers

LONDON: Jamie Vardy is playing with a smile on his face after “little adjustments” helped him rocket to the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts, according to Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

The 32-year-old former England marksman took his tally to 10 league goals with the Foxes’ second goal in their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday which took them back into third place in the Premier League.

Leicester are ahead of Chelsea on goal difference and six points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, whom they host next weekend, in the early battle for a place in next season’s Champions League. Vardy’s goal was an ideal response to taunts from the Palace fans over his wife Rebekah’s public falling-out with former friend Coleen Rooney, wife of former England captain Wayne.“Jamie is so thick-skinned and is just one of those boys—that makes him better,” said Rodgers.