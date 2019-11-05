Good leadership

This refers to the letter ‘A different system’ (Nov 4) by Syed Hussein El-Edroos. The writer claims that the success of Japan, Singapore and Bangladesh is because of good leadership, which is very true. It is also true that Pakistan has been devoid of sagacious leadership whether under any system. The writer thinks that a grand broad-based coalition government formed by assembling political and non political forces can generate good leadership to conduct statecraft. But the moot point is: can putting all the bad eggs together turn them into good eggs? There would be no opposition, no shadow government and absence of check and balances.

Good leadership sprouted in Japan, Singapore and Bangladesh following erasing of all traces of feudal system while Pakistan continues to have a strong feudal system which inhibits enlightenment and empowerment of people. Further, Japan and Singapore have 100 percent literacy while Bangladesh is vigorously focusing on improving literacy and skills as a priority. Huge funds allocation is being made in their budget for the education sector. Thus, Bangladesh population is politically more conscious and enlightened than its Pakistani counterpart – and that throws up smart leadership.

Arif Majeed

Karachi