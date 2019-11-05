Crowded city

Quetta, being the provincial capital and largest city of Balochistan, was designed for 50,000 population. The city is now overly crowded and has a population of 3.1 million, due to which people are facing acute problems like traffic congestion, encroachments, lack of green spaces, pollution etc, especially bazaars/markets in Quetta.

Public spaces certainly have some physical and functional characteristics that affect social activities, comfort and safety/security, which engage people but in case of Quetta’s bazaars/markets these basic needs are lacking and need the attention of the government of Balochistan.

Mehwish Sarwar

Quetta