Tue Nov 05, 2019
November 5, 2019

Crowded city

Newspost

 
Quetta, being the provincial capital and largest city of Balochistan, was designed for 50,000 population. The city is now overly crowded and has a population of 3.1 million, due to which people are facing acute problems like traffic congestion, encroachments, lack of green spaces, pollution etc, especially bazaars/markets in Quetta.

Public spaces certainly have some physical and functional characteristics that affect social activities, comfort and safety/security, which engage people but in case of Quetta’s bazaars/markets these basic needs are lacking and need the attention of the government of Balochistan.

Mehwish Sarwar

Quetta

