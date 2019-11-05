close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
AFP
November 5, 2019

McDonald’s CEO fired after dating employee

World

AFP
November 5, 2019

NEW YORK: McDonald’s announced on Sunday that its president and CEO Steve Easterbrook was forced out after showing “poor judgment” by engaging in a “consensual relationship” with an employee.

“Easterbrook has separated from the company following the board’s determination that he violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee,” the company said in a statement. In an email to McDonald’s employees, Easterbrook said his relationship was “a mistake” that violated company policy.

Revenues at the company, which has 38,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, edged up 1.1 percent to $5.4 billion.

The fast-food giant notched a healthy 5.9 percent increase in global comparable sales, including a solid rise in the United States.

