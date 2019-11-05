Two brothers sentenced for attack outside Cardiff mosque

LONDON: Two brothers have been sentenced for attacking a group of men outside a mosque during Ramadan.

Luke Thomas, 20, and Liam Thomas, 18, were on bicycles when they began taunting worshippers outside the Dar-Ul-Isra Mosque in Cardiff before launching an attack on volunteers guarding the building. The Crown Prosecution Service said one of the volunteers was stabbed with a knife in the abdomen by the elder brother during the incident just after 1.20am on Sunday June 2 in the Cathays area of the city.

On Monday at Newport Crown Court Luke Thomas, from Rumney, was sentenced to five years and three months’ imprisonment at a young offenders institution, after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. Liam Thomas, from Gabalfa, was given an 18-month sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to affray.

Following the sentence, Kelly Huggins of the CPS said: “This was a deliberate act of violence with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious injuries. Incidents of this nature can often result in loss of life; fortunately that was not the case here.

“The support of the community in bringing the attackers to justice has been significant, and we thank them for their cooperation in the court process.”