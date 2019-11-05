Imran launches scholarship programme for 200,000 undergraduates

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched a programme to award 200,000 scholarships — 50,000 per year — to the needy and talented students during the next four years.

Speaking at the launch of Ehsaas Undergraduates Scholarship Programme here, he said the initiative would drive the country’s poor and talented youths to get education and achieve excellence. Khan said the people had no idea what a big change that programme would bring in the society.

The Prime Minister said due to unemployment, the talented and intelligent youth was developing intolerance and tendency toward negative practices. However, he added, the scholarship programme would help the deserving students to divert their energies toward positive sides.

He said the undergraduate scholarship programme would also help eliminate the class-based colonial education system under which the elite got education from English medium institutions, while others went for education from Urdu medium schools and seminaries.

The Prime Minister hoped the government scholarships would be awarded on merit and on the basis of aptitude tests, like done in Germany and France. He also appreciated the allocation of 50 per cent and 2 per cent quotas for women and disabled persons respectively. He said the role of women had been vital in the upbringing of children as educated women had a lot of impact on children.

The Prime Minister said the government was also working on a “Ration Programme” under which basic food items, including wheat flour, ghee, pulses and sugar, would be provided to the poor at their doorsteps.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said the Ehsaas Scholarship Programme would bring transformation in the field of education as students from low-income families would have access to academic institutions.

He expressed satisfaction that the students of Madaris would also be given scholarships along with their counterparts at regular institutions.

He said efforts were afoot to introduce a uniform academic syllabus at public and private schools and Madaris across the country.