Opposition united to continue Azadi March: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, dispelling the impression of any divide in the opposition’s ranks, said on Monday the All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties earlier in the day agreed to continue Azadi March until the demands were met.

Following a meeting of the government-led committee and opposition’s Rahbar committee, Maulana Fazl addressed to the march participants, saying they were close to achieving their objectives. “Today, the opposition parties have decided that we will plan the future strategy for the Azadi March, not you,” said the JUI-F chief in an indirect message to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“We want to pull Pakistan out of isolation,” he said, adding there was something going on at every front for the country to struggle with. “(Prime Minister) Imran Khan was first selected, now he is rejected,” said Fazl to the crowd, reiterating the demand for the Prime Minister to relinquish power.

Following the session, government committee’s in-charge Pervez Khattak said the first round of talks seemed successful. “We hope it will bear good results,” he added.

Defence Minister Khattak, while thanking the Rahbar Committee, said the opposition was adhering to the agreement it had signed with the government. Discussions among politicians always bore good results, he added. Khattak said they would discuss opposition demands with the party leadership and expressed the hope for good results.

The negotiation committees of the government and the opposition agreed to continue talks and decided to meet again on Tuesday (today). The government committee included National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Asad Umar.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Rahbar committee chief Akram Durani said they had presented demands to the government side and a detailed discussion was held. He said the government committee would take up their demands with its leadership today.