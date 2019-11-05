Grenade kills one, hurts 17 in IHK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HELD SRINAGAR: At least one person was killed and 17 wounded on Monday in a grenade blast at a crowded market in Indian-held Kashmir’s (IHK) main city Srinagar, police and doctors said.
Doctors at the main hospital told AFP that the deceased was a resident of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. “Two people are critical,” a doctor said on condition of anonymity.
Srinagar police chief Haseeb Mughal told AFP that 18 people were injured out of whom one died at the hospital.
HELD SRINAGAR: At least one person was killed and 17 wounded on Monday in a grenade blast at a crowded market in Indian-held Kashmir’s (IHK) main city Srinagar, police and doctors said.
Doctors at the main hospital told AFP that the deceased was a resident of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. “Two people are critical,” a doctor said on condition of anonymity.
Srinagar police chief Haseeb Mughal told AFP that 18 people were injured out of whom one died at the hospital.