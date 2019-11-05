Grenade kills one, hurts 17 in IHK

HELD SRINAGAR: At least one person was killed and 17 wounded on Monday in a grenade blast at a crowded market in Indian-held Kashmir’s (IHK) main city Srinagar, police and doctors said.

Doctors at the main hospital told AFP that the deceased was a resident of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. “Two people are critical,” a doctor said on condition of anonymity.

Srinagar police chief Haseeb Mughal told AFP that 18 people were injured out of whom one died at the hospital.