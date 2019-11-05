close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
November 5, 2019

Sir Lindsay Hoyle elected Commons Speaker

Top Story

 
November 5, 2019

LONDON: Sir Lindsay Hoyle has emerged victorious in the election to replace John Bercow as House of Commons Speaker.

The Labour politician received more than 50 per cent of votes in the fourth ballot of MPs, defeating his party colleague Chris Bryant. Sir Lindsay, formerly a deputy to Bercow, received 325 votes to Bryant’s 213. Speakers must be politically impartial, meaning Sir Lindsay will be required to resign from the Labour Party in order to carry out his duties.—PA

