Bajwa says won’t let security gains reversed

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that the internal security and stability attained through cohesive national efforts would not be allowed to be reversed at any cost.

“We have attained better internal security and stability through cohesive national efforts and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Armed Forces, all national institutions and above all the nation. We shall not let it reverse to suit any vested agenda at any cost,” said the Army chief while presiding over the 226th Corps Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters here, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Calling Pakistan Army an organ of the state, Gen Bajwa said it would continue to support national institutions as and when asked as per the Constitution. The Corps Commanders Conference reviewed geo-strategic, national security environment, besides discussing internal security situation along eastern border, Line of Control (LoC) and Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Gen Bajwa said the Army was ready to thwart any threats, including that from across the border. “While Pakistan Armed Forces with support of national institutions and the nation are fully prepared and committed to thwart all threats, including on eastern border/LoC, continued cohesion of all national stakeholders on key national issues is essential to defeat inimical forces,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying. The commanders expressed firm resolve to defend the country against full spectrum threat.