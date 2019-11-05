2 cops arrested

KARACHI: Police on Monday arrested two more cops in the killing case of a teenage boy on Sunday due to celebratory gunfire in Shah Latif.

Zubair Rasheed and Imad, were arrested by police, and cases had been registered against them. Earlier, police constable Uzair was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Police said that the arrested suspects had nominated groom’s father and uncle in the case but they were yet to be arrested. Uzair and Rasheed were posted to the Steel Town while Imad to the Mobina Town police station, adding that Uzair brought his cousin’s illegal weapon for celebratory firing in the wedding.