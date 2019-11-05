close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

2 cops arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

KARACHI: Police on Monday arrested two more cops in the killing case of a teenage boy on Sunday due to celebratory gunfire in Shah Latif.

Zubair Rasheed and Imad, were arrested by police, and cases had been registered against them. Earlier, police constable Uzair was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Police said that the arrested suspects had nominated groom’s father and uncle in the case but they were yet to be arrested. Uzair and Rasheed were posted to the Steel Town while Imad to the Mobina Town police station, adding that Uzair brought his cousin’s illegal weapon for celebratory firing in the wedding.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan