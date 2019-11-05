NAB to probe appointments against key slots in OGDCL

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned top management of Oil and Gas Development Limited (OGDCL) to investigate questionable appointments against key posts in the company.

According to documents available, NAB investigation would continue for three days starting on Tuesday (today).

NAB team has summoned board member and chairperson HR committee Sadia Khan on Tuesday to investigate appointments in OGDCL by current board of directors of OGDCL. Board members Saud Khawaja, Akbar Ayub Khan and Managing Director Dr Naseem had been called on Wednesday. Executive Director HR Shoaib Baig has also been called on Thursday.

NAB is also investigating his appointment. Earlier, OGDCL made appointments for the two important slots of Executive Directors (ED) Petroson and Human Resources and NAB initially started inquiry against these appointments and sought record from OGDCL.

OGDCL Board in the year 2015 had made certain changes in the qualification criterion of ED, General Manager (GM) and Manager level positions. For the post of ED, the experience requirement was reduced from 26 years to 18 years, while for GM post the experience was changed from 24 years’ experience to 16 years of experience and for the position of Manager the experience was reduced to 14 years from 20 years of experience.

Following these changes by OGDCL Board, NAB got placed the names of OGDCL Board members on ECL as this Board had no authority and mandate to make such changes in the require experience for post of ED.

The incumbent ED Petroserve has worked only with service providing companies while the advertisement clearly mentioned earlier that only those candidates can apply who have 06 years’ experience in E&P companies at top management level position in the last advertisement.

OGDCL re-advertise post of ED Petroserve on June 30, 2019 for the said post and deleted the 6 years’ experience condition and work with E&P company at top management level position from the advertisement.

The present OGDCL Board had made appointments under criteria which were under inquiry with NAB. Complete list of application received for the posts of ED (Petroson) and ED (HR) along with chart showing their qualification and experience etc have been sought.

OGDCL spokesperson said that Shoaib Baig has been appointed as Executive Director HR through a competitive process on the basis of his qualifications, experience and competencies. There is absolutely no question of extending any preferential treatment on the basis of someone’s social or political inclination. Mr. Baig was interviewed and evaluated purely as an HR professional.

ED Petroserve has been appointed after following the criteria and the process. He has experience of the industry and holds relevant qualification. The appointment was made once the board was satisfied that suitable internal candidate was not available and the best course was to advertise the position and attract requisite talent from the market.

OGDCL is extending full and complete assistance to NAB, however further comment in this regard cannot be given as it may possibly prejudice the ongoing proceedings, he added.