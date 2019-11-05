close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

Traders arrested in drive against flour hoarding

National

November 5, 2019

MANSEHRA: The district administration and Food Department in a joint raid arrested a trader and seized a large quantity of flour bags dumped in warehouses here on Monday.

“We have launched a crackdown against hoarders and seized over 300 flour bags dumped at warehouses to create artificial shortage and enhance its prices in markets,” Assistant Commissioner Usman Ali told reporters after the seizure of flour on the Chakia Road.

A joint team, which included Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan, raided the warehouses and arrested one Mohammad Younus. According to a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan, the crackdown was initiated on complaints that traders were selling flour on high prices as compared to prices fixed by district price and review committee, led by the deputy commissioner.

