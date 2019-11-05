Arms seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The local police foiled a bid to smuggle pistols and arrested one person on Monday. An official said that police during action in Matani recovered 12 pistols and 24 barrels from a car (LRU-8663). The car was coming from Darra Adamkhel. The driver of the car, Nawab Ali, was arrested and a case was lodged.
PESHAWAR: The local police foiled a bid to smuggle pistols and arrested one person on Monday. An official said that police during action in Matani recovered 12 pistols and 24 barrels from a car (LRU-8663). The car was coming from Darra Adamkhel. The driver of the car, Nawab Ali, was arrested and a case was lodged.