Tue Nov 05, 2019
BR
Bureau report
November 5, 2019

Arms seized

National

PESHAWAR: The local police foiled a bid to smuggle pistols and arrested one person on Monday. An official said that police during action in Matani recovered 12 pistols and 24 barrels from a car (LRU-8663). The car was coming from Darra Adamkhel. The driver of the car, Nawab Ali, was arrested and a case was lodged.

