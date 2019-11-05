Protest against alleged manhandling of teacher

LANDIKOTAL: All the state-run schools in the Bazaar Zakhakhel in Landikotal subdivision remained closed on the 5th consecutive day as teachers protested against the manhandling of colleagues by the Amn Committee members last week.

Talking to this scribe, the Tribal Teachers Association general secretary Naseer Shah Afridi said they had closed 25 state-run schools (both of boys and girls) in the Bazaar Zakhakhel sub-tehsil.

He said the decision was taken after All Teachers Association (ATA) core committee unanimously decided to go on a strike against the misbehaviour of Zakhakhel Amn Committee members.

The office-bearer said the protest would continue till the culprits were brought to justice. He said they had held talks with the Amn Committee Shura members but that failed to settle the issue. He said three teachers, including a headmaster of the government school, had been manhandled and insulted just because they refused to give a ride to an Amn Committee volunteer in their private car.

Naseer Shad Afridi said that if local authorities failed to take action against the accused, the teachers would close down the rest of the schools in the Landikotal tehsil of the Khyber district after two days.