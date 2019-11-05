close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

Tezgam fire incident: Six top railway officers suspended

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

LAHORE: Initial report regarding the Tezgam fire incident has been presented to Pakistan Railways Chairman Sikandar Raja.

The officers belonging to commercial transportation group and Railways Police have been suspended over showing negligence. Junaid Aslam, Grade-18 officer of Karachi division, Abid Qamar assistant commercial officer of Sukkur division, Rashid Ali of Sukkur division, Ahsanul Haq of Karachi division have been suspended after initial inquiry. Additionally, two police officials of Grade-17 including DS Dilawar Memon and Habibullah Khattak deputy superintendent Karachi Railways Police have been suspended.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story