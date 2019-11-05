Don’t let state become weak: PM

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the authority of the state should not be undermined, as it comes before politics.

The PM made the statement while meeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Babar Awan here Monday.

“We will not let the state become weak in any way,” said the prime minister, adding that the law applies equally to everyone.

Speaking on the ongoing protest in the federal capital, the prime minister said that the conditional permission was for the march not rally.

He further said that the government will strengthen the state institutions as it is linked with the country’s stability. In the meeting, Awan congratulated the prime minister on timely completion of the Kartarpur Corridor plan.

Following which, the prime minister said that the plan will be exemplary in promoting inter-religious harmony. Meanwhile, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allied parties on Monday expressed complete confidence in the government and the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In this connection, a parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and allied parties was held here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair ahead of the fresh sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly while the opposition parties are trying to exert pressure on the government for acceptance of their demands.

A unanimously approved resolution in the meeting said all the allied parties while expressing confidence in the government and Prime Minister reiterated that historic reforms of the government would prove to be a milestone in development of the country. It endorsed the performance of Prime Minister and the PTI-led government. The resolution said the parties will play their role in keeping the Parliament active as per democratic values.

The resolution said the role of government’s negotiation committee in the current milieu was important and satisfactory. It assured full cooperation to the Prime Minister and the government in order to cope with economic, diplomatic, administrative and other challenges faced by Pakistan.

The meeting emphasized to play role in transforming Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of Madina.