Novak wins Paris title

PARIS: Novak Djokovic said he “couldn’t be happier” after easing to a record-extending fifth Paris Masters title by brushing aside Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov in Sunday’s final, boosting his hopes of taking the year-end world number one spot.

The top seed claimed a dominant 6-3, 6-4 victory over his 20-year-old opponent, who looked nervous after being the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal before their scheduled semi-final.

“I thought I had the best serving match of the tournament and that’s why the match was pretty short,” said Djokovic, who won the tournament without dropping a set.

“Just one of the best matches I have played, definitely, this week. And I feel like the second part of the week was terrific.

“I couldn’t be happier with this win.”

Djokovic will lose top spot in the rankings to Nadal next week, but could still equal Pete Sampras’ record by finishing a sixth year as the world’s best player.

The 33-year-old Nadal is a fitness doubt for the ATP Tour Finals, which start in London on November 10, due to an abdominal muscle strain, while Djokovic has won the season-ending championships five times.

“I’m sad to see that he’s injured,” said the Serbian. “I know how that feels. Obviously I went through major injuries in my life as well.”