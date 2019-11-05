Jahid century puts Sindh in command

LAHORE: Jahid Ali scored 123 as Sindh posted a first innings score of 436-4 in reply to Northern’s 368 at the State Bank Stadium in Karachi on the second day of the seventh-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Monday, says a press release.

Opener Jahid’s innings included 11 fours and a six.

Shehzar Mohammad was unlucky to get out on 99 to Razaul Hasan. His 131-ball innings included nine fours and a six. Ahsan Ali also contributed a quick-fire unbeaten knock of 86 off 48 balls.

In return, Northern in their second innings were 27 for no loss in 14 overs when stumps were drawn.

At Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar, Southern Punjab resuming their innings on 127 for three were bowled out for 267 in 82 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mohammad Umair top-scored with 64, while Agha Salman also chipped in with 54. For Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, Mohammad Ilyas grabbed five wickets for 58.

In return, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa were struggling at 80-5 in 25.1 overs when stumps were drawn. For Southern Punjab, Muha­mm­ad Imran took three wickets.

In the third match of the day, Balochistan after being put to bat against Central Punjab at Itefaq Cricket Ground in Lahore were dismissed for 276 in 78.2 overs. Haseeb Azam top-scored with a 128-ball 82 laced with 17 fours. Taimur Ali contributed 73 off 157 balls.

For Central Punjab, Mohammad Ali took five wickets for 61. Ahmed Bashir and Raza Ali Dar grabbed two wickets apiece.

Scores in brief: At State Bank Stadium, Karachi: Northern 368-7 in 83 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 171 not out, Shoaib Ahmed 83, Shehzad Azam 43; Jahid Ali 2-25) and 27-0 in 14 overs. Sindh 436-4 in 83 overs (Jahid Ali 123, Shehzar Mohammad 99, Ahsan Ali 86 not out, Ammad Alam 64, Rameez Raja jr 51; Razaul Hasan 2-129).

At Hayatabad Sports Camp, Peshawar: Southern Punjab 267 all out in 82 overs (Mohammad Umair 64, Agha Salman 54, Zeeshan Ashraf 50, Mohammad Imran 46; Mohammad Ilyas 5-58, Ahmed Jamal 2-55). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 80-5 in 25.1 overs (Muhammad Imran 3-22, Ziaul Haq 2-33).

At Itefaq Cricket Ground, Lahore: Balochistan 276 all out in 78.2 overs (Haseeb Azam 82, Taimur Ali 73, Akbarur Rehman 47; Mohammad Ali 5-61, Raza Ali 2-30, Ahmed Bashir 2-38) v Central Punjab.