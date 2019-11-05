‘CFP’s parallel bodies have merged’

ISLAMABAD: The Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) here Monday clarified that all the issues including one related to parallel bodies have been resolved and now the federation was fully focussed to uplift the standard of the sport in the country.

“We are an International Chess Federation (FIDE) and Pakistan Sports Board-recognised body. We are trying our best to promote the game in Pakistan,” Amin Malik, vice president of the CFP told APP.

Referring to a recent visit of FIDE vice president Nigel Short to Pakistan, he said the federation would have given him full protocol but it did not receive any official intimation from the world game’s governing body about the visit of its top official to Pakistan.

“Yes, he (Nigel) asked us in personal capacity to invite him for a spot check,” he said, adding that he wanted to observe the state of affairs in the CFP. However, “We conveyed him that things had been sorted out and we are concentrating on uplift of chess in Pakistan,” he added. Amin said we had asked Nigel to delay the visit due to some certain issues and we had also informed FIDE on the matter.

The CFP official added the federation held its elections in 2017 as per laid criteria.

“We held elections under supervision of the PSB as per court’s directions two years back. A retired Islamabad High Court judge acted as election commissioner, while PSB’s two directors Azam Dar and Habib Shah were appointed as members of the election tribunal. These elections were held under strict scrutiny,” he added.

Amin said Nigel’s sudden visit to Pakistan was surprising as the CFP had already provided all the relevant documents to the FIDE regarding its elections.

“Asian Chess Federation President Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifah Al Nahyan solved the impasse in Pakistan chess by merging two parallel bodies on September 11, this year,” he said. The newly-formed body was now comprised of Abdus Salim (Chairman), Senator Madam Kulsum Parveen (President), Amin Malik (Delegate and Vice President) and Waqar Madni (Secretary). He said the newly formed body was recognized by FIDE and names of its top officials were updated by it (FIDE) on its website.