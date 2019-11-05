Quaid Trophy: Nauman spins out Central Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Northern left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (8-71) spun out table toppers Central Punjab to give his side early edge in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy first-class match at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Monday.

Leading from the front Nauman’s exceptional figures took him to the top of the bowling chart (this season) with 24 wickets.

He turned the ball sharply on a pitch that offered some assistance to spinners even on the opening day. The star-studded Central Punjab were restricted to 226 with Northern reaching 47 for the loss of Haider Ali (12) wicket when stumps were drawn for the day. At the crease were Umar Amin (19 not out) and Zeeshan Malik (13 not out).

Earlier, Nauman who single handedly put Central’s batsmen under pressure dislodged Salman Butt (41), Ahmed Shehzad (55), Umar Akmal (52), Kamran Akmal (5), Mohammad Saad (6) and Zafar Gohar (26). Such was his grip and line and length that even the experience of batsmen found it difficult to handle Nauman’s sharp turning deliveries.

In the post-lunch session, Northern bowlers held the upper hand; Central Punjab lost four additional wickets to finish the session at 198 for six.

Northern’s captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir was ruled out of the match due to a hand injury. Nauman replaced him as captain with Jamal Anwar donning the gloves.

Scores in brief: At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: Central Punjab 226 all out, 69.1 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 55, Umar Akmal 52, Salman Butt 41; Nauman Ali 8-71). Northern 47-1, 10 overs (Umer Amin 19 not out; Aizaz Cheema 1-23).

At Bugti Stadium, Quetta: Southern Punjab 296-1, 86.3 overs (Sami Aslam 149 not out, Umar Siddique 130) v Balochistan.

At Abbottabad Stadium: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 225-6 in 79 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 88, Israrullah 36, Rehan Afridi 33 not out, Zohaib Khan 28; Sohail Khan 2-48) vs Sindh.