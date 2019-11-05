Muneeb, Ali guide Pak U16 to win

ISLAMABAD: Pacer Muneeb Wasif (4-44) and slow left-arm Ali Asfand (3-15) ran through Bangladesh innings to give Pakistan Under-16 a thumping 99-run win in the first one-dayer at the KRL Ground on Monday.

After putting up a decent 231 total on the board, hosts bowled out tourists for 132 in the 41st over with Muneeb and Asfand bowling extremely well.

For Bangladesh, Tawhidur Islam (43) was the only notable run getter. He smashed five fours and one six in his 79-ball knock to help his side cross three figure mark. Amir Hosssain (19) had to leave the field after suffering from cramps.

Earlier, Ibrar Afzaal (53) and Mohammad Shahzad (40) were seen scoring freely for Pakistan Under-16. Ibrar’s 70-ball knock was helped by five fours and one six while Shahzad had also crossed the boundary on six occasions including one over the fence. Ali Hasan (30) stayed at the wicket for a brief period.

Ahsan Habib (3-40) and Shamsul Islam (3-45) bowled within the limits to return with three wickets each for Bangladesh.

The second on-dayer will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

Scores in brief: Pakistan U16 231 all out in 49.2 overs (Ibrar Afzaal 53, Mohammad Shahzad 40, Ali Hasan 30; Ahsan Habib 3-40, Shamsul Islam 3-45). Bangladesh 131 all out in 40.5 overs (Tawhidur Islam 43, Amir Hosssain 19 (rtd); Muneeb Wasif 4-44, Ali Asfand (3-15).