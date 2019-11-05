U18 women cricket trials

LAHORE: With the aim of fielding a competitive and quality side in the 2021 ICC Women’s U19 Cricket World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is organising trials for U18 women through its ‘Skills-2-Shine’ programme, says a PCB press release.

The trials, which begin from Tuesday, will be held in eight cities namely Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Fa­is­a­labad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Raw­al­pindi.