U18 women cricket trials

LAHORE: With the aim of fielding a competitive and quality side in the 2021 ICC Women’s U19 Cricket World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is organising trials for U18 women through its ‘Skills-2-Shine’ programme, says a PCB press release.
The trials, which begin from Tuesday, will be held in eight cities namely Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.
