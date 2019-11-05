close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
BR
Bureau report
November 5, 2019

Man killed in road accident

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 5, 2019

PESHAWAR: One person died and eight others were wounded when a car collided with a coach on the Kohat Road near Matani on Monday.

An official said that passenger of the car Mairaj Khan of Badaber died while Saleh Mohammad and Hayat were injured in the incident. Six passengers of the coach were also wounded who were taken to the hospital.

