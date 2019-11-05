Man killed in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: One person died and eight others were wounded when a car collided with a coach on the Kohat Road near Matani on Monday.
An official said that passenger of the car Mairaj Khan of Badaber died while Saleh Mohammad and Hayat were injured in the incident. Six passengers of the coach were also wounded who were taken to the hospital.
