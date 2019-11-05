Two guards hurt in gas leakage blast at ex-CM house

MARDAN: Two security guards were injured in a gas explosion at the residence of the formerchief minister and Awami National Party leader Ameer Haider Hoti here on Monday, sources said.

The sources added that Ameen-ul-Haq and Liaqat were seriously injured when an exposition occurred due to the leakage of gas at the security guard room. The injured guards were shifted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar district.